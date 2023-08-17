Man rides with wife, 5 children as pillion passengers on bike, video is viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A man is seen riding a two-wheeler with 6 family members

How many people can be accommodated on a two-wheeler -- 2, 3 or 5! Well, a video has surfaced showing a man riding a bike with 7 people on board. The man was seen riding the bike with seven family members on a two-wheeler, posing a risk for himself as well as others on the road.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki near Mohammadpur Chowki near the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway.

When people noticed the man riding a bike with seven people, they filmed it and shared it on social media.

According to the rules, not more than two people are allowed on a two-wheeler, therefore, it's illegal as well as risky for anyone to carry more than one pillion rider on a two-wheeler.

The man was riding the bike with his wife and children.

The negligence of the person could have led to a major accident.

