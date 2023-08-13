Sunday, August 13, 2023
     
WATCH: Man juggles iPhone with tennis ball while standing on the edge of bridge; here's what happened next

A video of a guy juggling an expensive iPhone is doing rounds on the internet. Scroll down to watch the full video and see what happened in the end.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2023 18:59 IST
iphone juggler
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO A guy juggles iPhone and tennis ball together

Owning an iPhone is a big thing, as the smartphone is one of the most popular and expensive phones available in the market. Either people with high income generally use iPhones or some purchase them with easy EMI options. But, here is a man who is using an iPhone not for calling but for juggling, and that too at the risk of losing it permanently.

Watch the viral video:

The video was shared by an Instagram page named Laughter Colours on Sunday where a man is seen juggling an iPhone (probably the latest one) with a tennis ball. Not only this, he is standing on the edge of a bridge with a small lake. 

'I know it's not my phone but I was in extreme panic mode,'' reads the caption.

Netizens reaction

The video has garnered nearly 900,000 views so far and over 19,000 likes. Hundreds of social media user also shared their views on the video. One user wrote, ''I had a anxiety attack watching this.'' ''Itni tension career ki nhi hui jitni iske phone ki hogyi,'' wrote another. 

A third user commented, ''My only question is Why ??? Why would you do this ??''

Another user wrote, ''Poor guy does not have money to buy bat.''

What are your thoughts on this video?

