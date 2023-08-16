South Africa: Traffic comes to standstill as leopard attacked by 50 baboons on road | Watch VIRAL video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Viral video showing a leopard being attacked by 50 baboons in South Africa

In a bone-chilling viral video, a leopard was attacked and beaten up by around 50 baboons in the middle of a road in South Africa's Kruger National Park, halting the traffic on the road. The leopard initiated the attack on the group of baboons playing on the road.

The video was first shared by the 30-year-old accountant Ricky da Fonseca, which showed the leopard stealthily strolling in the bush waiting for a surprise attack on the playing baboons.

As it sprung from the grass and sprinted towards the baboons, a group of the apes were shown running away, while another group of baboons attacked the leopard. The first group then returned and all of them led a united attack against the predator animal.

The leopard was shown no mercy as the baboons surrounded the animal and attacked him repeatedly with full force and speed. Luckily for the leopard, it managed to escape from the clutches of the baboon gang and ran away. The brawl took place at the Toshkwane picnic site and traffic remained still during the surprising encounter.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with users commenting on the unity and force of the group of baboons and the dismal fate of the attacking leopard.

