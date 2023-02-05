Man claims bad quality food served in Vande Bharat express, shares video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Man shares video of oil oozing out from a food item in Vande Bharat Express.

A video has gone viral on social media in which a man is seen bringing to light the bad quality of food being served on one of the Vande Bharat Express trains. The clip was recorded on one such train from Vizag to Hyderabad.

A user named Pratap Kumar shared the video on Twitter. In the clip, a man squeezes out oil from the vada served on the train. After squeezing, he showcases the oil collected in the tray.

The passenger also explains that the food prices on the train are quite high but the quality of the food is not up to the mark.

"Food prices on Vande Bharat train ambitiously introduced by the central government are very high, quality is very bad," he captioned the post.

The video sparked a discussion on Twitter users with some coming out in support of the user while some also disagreeing to the claim.

"I had also travelled in vande bharat from vaishno devi to new Delhi, really food quality is not good and prices is higher

"Last time I checked they serve 2 vadas for breakfast? I can probably see 4 in your plate. And if you crush the vadas to that extent......

Don't try to defame everything you see around," wrote another.

