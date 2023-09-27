Malaysian child prodigy sets Guinness World Record for blindfolded chessboard arrangement | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@GWR Malaysian girl sets Guinness World Record

Trending News: 10-year-old Malaysian chess enthusiast Punithamalar Rajashekar made headlines when she set up a chessboard in an astounding 45.72 seconds while being blindfolded. The young prodigy's extraordinary achievement has earned her the prestigious Guinness World Record for the 'fastest blindfolded chess set arrangement'.

The record-breaking event took place at Punithamalar's school, under the close observation of the school administration, Parents Teachers Association and the school management all there to witness the event.

Punithamalar's love affair with Chess

Punithamalar’s passion for chess goes beyond arranging the chess set in record-breaking time. She is also an excellent chess player, who started playing when she was five years old. She is the best player at her school, which she represented at a district chess competition.

According to the information, she also regularly participates in nationwide tournaments and is an International Chess Federation (FIDE) registered member. My dad is my coach. Seeing people push their limits and accomplish incredible feats really inspired me… I was particularly drawn to the idea of setting a personal goal and pushing myself beyond my limits, and attempting a world record seemed like the perfect way to do that," Punithamalar said in a conversation with the Guinness World Records.

Other interests of Punithamalar

While her family and teachers motivated her during the most challenging training sessions, her coach dad helped her throughout the entire process. Apart from playing chess, Punithamalar also likes to memorize facts and pictures, and she has participated in various school competitions for storytelling and public speaking.

Punithamalar has won several awards

Punithamalar said that her interest lies in Mathematics and that she aspires to become a space scientist. On breaking a world record, she said that it was a life-changing experience, that she felt “pride and uniqueness”, and that she hopes it would inspire others to reach for their own extraordinary goals. It should be mentioned here that the talented girl has won several awards, including Asia’s Outstanding Child Award of the Year 2022-2023, and has showcased her skills in various competitions, such as Malaysia’s Kids Got Talent.

