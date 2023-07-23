Indian man earns a spot in Guinness World Records for tying turban in 14.12 seconds | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Another Guinness world record created by an Indian.

Turban is an important part of Indian men's attire and is commonly worn in most parts of the country during traditional events as a custom. If you have also worn a turban sometime, you would know how much time it takes to tie it completely. A man has recently created a world record for tying a turban quickly and the time he took to achieve the same will surely shock you. Aditya Pacholy created a record for tying a turban in just 14.12 seconds. Believe it.

Guinness World Records took to its social media accounts to share a video of Aditya, who is tying a turban to another man in little over 14 seconds.

Check out the video:

In the caption, Guinness World Record (GWR) wrote, ''Fastest time to tie a turban, 14.12 seconds by Aditya Pacholy.'' The video was shared by GWR on Friday and it instantly went viral. It has garnered nearly 50k likes on Instagram and 5.8 million views to date.

Netizens' reaction

The video received mixed reviews from the netizens where people questioned Aditya's effort and some even tried to challenge him. One user wrote, ''He doesn’t seem to be going very fast.'' ''I don’t know why but I am convinced i can break this record,'' wrote another.

A third user wrote, ''How is this a record breaking something we will meet in court.''

A few of them also congratulated and praised him for the record. So, what are your thoughts on the video? Will you try to break this unique record?

