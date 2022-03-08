London restaurant brings back 'Chicken Kyiv' on menu to help war-torn Ukrainians

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AFPBB Citizens protests against Russia-Ukraine war

As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, there have been calls for humanitarian aid from all across the globe to help the displaced citizens. In a bid to help those affected by war, a London-based restaurant has put Chicken Kiev back on its menu, renaming the 1970s-era staple Chicken Kyiv. Each order of this dish will contribute in helping Ukrainian refugees.

The renaming of Kiev to Kyiv has historical connotations. "Kiev" reflects the way the city's name is pronounced in Russian, so Ukraine prefers "Kyiv", said the owner of the restaurant serving this dish to its customers.

Il Portico restaurant, an Italian family restaurant in west London that opened in the 1960s, has revived the traditional breadcrumb-coated, butter-filled dish, which was once a trusted favourite of British dining, reports news agency AFP. "I thought: why don't we just put a £5 ($6.6) donation for every one sold to the Red Cross. And it's a nice way... for all of our customers to get involved in the cause," said the owner James Chiavarini.

Reflecting the national mood, British supermarket chain Sainsbury's has also announced that it is renaming its version of the dish.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Blake Lively and Ryn Reynolds, Leonardo Di Caprio, Gigi Hadid among many others have pledged donations to Ukraine. A celebrity-backed emergency appeal to provide aid to Ukraine has raised over £85 million in what has been described as an "absolutely incredible" show of support from the UK public. Celebrities have been involved in highlighting the appeal, with broadcasts by Trigger Point actor Adrian Lester and Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington after the evening news on Thursday, and commercial radio appeals voiced by Doctor Who star David Tennant, reports dailyrecord.co.uk.

