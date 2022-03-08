Rifle-carrying Ukrainian woman holds onto kid's hand, netizens call her 'wonder woman'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/STRATCOMCENTRE Images from war-torn Ukraine are viral on the internet

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to rage, heartbreaking images of migrants, cities turned to ashes and common citizens wielding guns to protect their land are going viral on the internet. Many are parsing the courage Ukrainians have shown in this time of crisis, especially women, who have also taken up arms to protect their motherland.

Meanwhile, an image of a Ukrainian woman is going viral on the internet. It shows a rifle slinging on her back as she gently holds the hand of a little girl. They are seen walking with the others towards safer grounds. Netizens took to social media to praise her and even called her 'wonder woman'.

Reacting to this powerful image, one of the netizens wrote, "Mothers in Ukraine" and accompanied it with heart-break emojis. Another social media user commented, "Horrifying view."

Meanwhile, in war-torn Ukraine, Russia announced limited cease-fire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged cities. But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.

Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of resorting to “medieval siege” tactics in places, and in one of the most desperately encircled cities, the southern port of Mariupol, there were no immediate signs of an evacuation.

Russian forces continue to launch hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks, dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Ukraine -- including in Chernihiv, a city north of the capital, Kyiv, officials have said. More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine, while more than 20,000 people from 52 countries have volunteered to fight in Ukraine’s new international legion.