Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak to become new UK PM: Netizens bombard Twitter with memes

Liz Truss was announced as Britain's next Prime Minister on Monday after defeating Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister. Truss, who succeeds Boris Johnson, will be the third woman Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, all of from her Conservative Party. Soon after the declaration was made, netizens took to Twitter and bombarded it with hilarious jokes and memes. A section of social media users celebrated Liz's win and directed funny posts toward Rishi Sunak.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family. It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times,” Sunak tweeted soon after losing it to Liz Truss.

Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson, who was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal saw support for his administration drain away.

Born in Oxford to a maths professor father and nurse teacher mother, Truss grew up and lived in different parts of the UK, including Paisley in Scotland and Leeds, Kidderminster and London in England – something she capitalised on during the campaign as her commitment to all parts of the country if elected leader. Truss is married to accountant Hugh O'Leary with two teenage daughters.

