Little girl steals the show by dancing with air hostesses on empty flight to Kolaveri Di. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM little girl dancing with air hostesses on empty flight to Kolaveri Di

Trending News: If you're looking for a video that will brighten up your day and make you smile from ear to ear, we've got you covered. We came across a video that's been making rounds online and trust us, it's too adorable to miss. The internet is buzzing about a viral video of a young girl's dance performance onboard a flight, featuring air hostesses, and set to the popular tune "Why This Kolaveri Di".

Posted on Instagram by a user named Aadhyashree Upadhyay, the video has gained widespread attention and has been shared widely. It showcases little Aadhyashree, wearing a cute white cap, performing a lively dance routine with the flight attendants, making for a delightful and heartwarming sight. The clip has gained significant traction on social media, with many users praising Aadhyashree's skill and charm, making it a must-watch for anyone looking for a feel-good moment.

Watch the viral video of little girl dancing with air hostesses on empty flight to Kolaveri Di here:

Since the video was posted on Instagram by a user named Aadhyashree Upadhyay a few weeks ago, it has garnered over 647,000 views and 57,000 likes. People in the comments section couldn't get enough of Aadhyashree's performance and showered her with compliments.

One person commented, "Wow...amazing dance by the little baby," while another said, "See the encouragement in her dance performance." A third person chimed in, "This is such a nice video. Best wishes to this little daughter," and a fourth wrote, "She dances so well." Other users also commented on how cute Aadhyashree is and flooded the comments section with love emojis.

Read More Trending News