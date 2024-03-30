Saturday, March 30, 2024
     
Delhi Police shares amusing post following reconciliation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in an on-field spat during IPL 2023. The incident took place during the 43rd game of the 16th edition when both RCB and LSG took on each other at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2024 9:05 IST
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.
Image Source : SCREENGRAB/JIOCINEMA Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

After a heated exchange during the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 17, both Delhi boys, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli buried the hatchet in the middle of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday (March 29) and reconciled.

The heartwarming incident unfolded during the strategic time out after the end of the 16th over. Gambhir, the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made his way onto the field of play and approached Virat who was trying to cool down during the break. 

Both of them shook hands and hugged each other to bury the past demons and even shared a laugh.

Watch the video of Gautam Gambhir hugging Virat Kohli:

While the incident caught the attention of everyone across social media platforms, Delhi Police utilised the eagerly awaited reconciliation in a humourous way to generate awareness among the masses about how they (Delhi Police) can help resolve a brawl.

"Jhagda hua? (Caught in a brawl?) Dial 112 aur jhagde ko shaant karao! Koi jhagda 'Virat' ya 'Gambhir' nahi (Dial 112 and get the dispute resolved! No dispute is colossal or serious)," posted Delhi Police on 'X'.

Meanwhile, the game between RCB and KKR was expected to be a thriller but turned out to be a one-sided affair, as KKR stomped RCB by seven wickets. KKR's victory put an end to the nine-match winless streak for the away teams this season.

The game started with KKR winning the toss and electing to field first. The Shreyas Iyer-led side removed Faf du Plessis soon but lost the momentum after Cameron Green and Virat added 65 for the second wicket. But just when it looked like RCB had wrestled back momentum things went haywire for them and they lost control during the middle overs.

Virat's unbeaten 83 and a quick-fire cameo by Dinesh Karthik (20 off 8 balls) helped them register 182 for the loss of six wickets.

In reply, the top four fired for KKR and sealed the game in their favour. Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock (39* off 24 balls) and saw the team over the line with 19 balls to spare.

 

