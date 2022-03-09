Killing stone that 'trapped demon for 1000 years' splits open in Japan, fear grips locals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LADBIBLE Site in Nasu, Japan where the stone split open

Fear has descended over people in Japan's Nasu, where a killing stone, believed to have trapped a demon inside it for over 1000 years, was found split open. The reported incident has led to a lot of superstitions floating around among the locals.

In Japanese mythology, the Sessho-seki is a stone that kills anyone who comes in contact with it. The stone supposedly houses the spirit of an evil nine-tailed fox, who took the form of a beautiful woman named Tamamo-no-Mae and plotted to kill Emperor Toba. After Tamamo-no-Mae was defeated, her spirit is believed to have been trapped inside the Sessho-seki. The legend goes that the stone was later exorcised by a Buddhist monk - but fast forward to last weekend and the stone was discovered to have a split in two, most likely due to natural weathering and age.

Located near volcanic mountains in Nasu, the stone was registered as a historical site in 1957, according to The Guardian. Visitors flocking this spot on the weekend were horrified to find the rock had split open in half. The photo from the site has been shared on Twitter and is now going viral. As a result of this, conspiracy theories have flooded social media.

One of the social media users wrote, "Is she a baddie tho?" and another one commented, "So my nightmares are coming true?"