'Jai ho KBC': Contestant's hilarious exchange with Amitabh Bachchan goes viral, Big B reacts | WATCH

Viral video: A recent episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) Season 15 has gone viral on social media, breaking the internet. A contestant named Alolika Bhattacharjee Guha shared her experiences of travelling for the first time on the flight and quite often in the train, leaving host Amitabh Bachchan and the audience in splits. Her charming conversation with the Bollywood actor is garnering a lot of reactions from the netizens.

What’s there in the video?

Alolika shared her funny stories of travelling in the flight, and her attention towards the luggage in trains, stay at the hotel and her secret behind her fitness without exercising in such an amusing manner that even Bachchan could not help but laugh. She kept on chanting ‘Jai Ho KBC’ throughout the whole episode, triggering endless laughter.

She explained how KBC helped her fulfil her dreams. She said that she did not expect to make it to the hot seat where she won Rs 12,50,000.

“Really, it's really so beautiful, so nice, so hilarious, so funny, so much of fun..thanks to the woman...Good luck to her,” a user commented.

“So simple , so beautiful, so happy . Just looking like a WOW,” another user commented.

Big B reacts

Even Big B reacted to the viral episode on X and captioned it with ‘Jai Ho’.

"Sir,hats off to you for making a common man so comfortable that she is so open to sharing her small things also with you ..and really nice to see this lady...she is one of us...a genuine middle class laughter ...This is life rather,ye hi hai zindagi," a user commented.

