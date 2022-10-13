Karwa Chauth 2022: Women across India celebrate auspicious festival with great zeal | Viral Photos

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/INDIA TV Karwa Chauth 2022 celebrations

Karwa Chauth 2022: One of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India, is celebrated each year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, women observe a day-long fast for the longevity, safety, and prosperity of their husbands. It is a Nirjala vrat (one observed without eating and drinking). Women can break their fast after the sighting of the chandrama (Moon). To end their fasts, women offer prayers to the moon in the evening.

Women who observe the fast begin their day with 'sargi' a meal that is eaten before sunrise. According to the traditions, mothers-in-law give sargi to their daughters-in-law to begin their fast. On the auspicious festival, women also worship Chauth Mata in the evening, who is the manifestation of Goddess Parvati. ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Maheep, Natasha Dalal & others arrive at Anil Kapoor's house

For Karwa Chauth celebration, women decked themselves up in traditionals, do solah shringar and decorate their hands with beautiful henna art. Take a look at how women across India are celebrating the festival.

Image Source : INDIA TVKarwa Chauth 2022 celebrations

Image Source : INDIA TVKarwa Chauth 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNITA KAPOORBollywood celebs celebrate Karwa Chauth

Image Source : INDIA TVKarwa Chauth 2022

Read More Trending News