Journalist alleges 'fat-shaming' by Emirates staff at Delhi airport, says 'am in tears…'

Viral post: A journalist has alleged that she was “fat-shamed” by the Emirates staff at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Taking to X, she claimed that the staff misbehaved with her and she was in tears as she boarded the flight. Her post went viral as people extended support to her in the comment section.

“This is 2024 and I can't believe this still happens. I was fat shamed by @emirates staff at New Delhi airport. Not only they misbehaved with me, but gave me a non reclining seat on an overnight journey. As I board the flight, I'm in tears yet their ground staff is rude,” she posted.

Emirates Support responds

As comments flooded in her support, Emirates Support replied to her tweet, “We're sorry to hear this Srishti. You can submit your feedback here http://bit.ly/2H6ebBk. Our Customer Affairs team will review it and get back to you. DM us if you need further assistance”.

