RCB fan gives ‘emergency’ excuse to leave office early, boss spots her on live TV in Bengaluru stadium | WATCH

Viral videos: Watching cricket live in the stadium is a dream for many, and that too, when the IPL is underway, people make time to watch their favourite players from across the world play together in their respective franchises. You would have seen placards during the live match in the audience showing ‘skipped tuition to watch the match’ or sorts. But, an RCB fan, who left the office to watch the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), telling her boss that there was a family emergency, was spotted by her boss on live TV.

Neha Dwivedi’s boss caught sight of her on TV watching the match in the stadium after which she received the text the following day. They told her that they had seen her reaction on TV.

Taking to Instagram, she posted the episode that unfolded with her. The post went viral in which she said that her boss asked if she was an RCB fan, to which she responded in affirmative. Her boss then asks that she must be disappointed to watch the matter and how he saw her live on TV with a worried expression. The boss also quipped about calling it a day early at the office. She shared a screenshot of her chat with her manager.

WATCH viral video

How did the users react?

The post was shared five days ago and has so far garnered over 4,000 likes and over two lakh views.

Various users commented on the post and called the manager “chill”.

