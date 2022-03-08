International Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates the occasion with animated illustration

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google shares interactive slideshow on Women's Day 2022

An animated slideshow depicts and celebrates women from all walks of life

The theme of this year's Women's Day is #BreakTheBias

On March 8 every year, International Women's Day is marked across the world to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in every field. This year, the theme of Women's Day is #BreakTheBias. The theme highlights the importance of a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

On the special occasion, search engine giant Google shared an interactive doodle. Describing the same, Google said: Today’s annual International Women’s Day Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures.

"From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today’s Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities."

The doodle has been illustrated by Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer. About the artwork, Maer said that life during the pandemic inspired her illustration. "The last couple of years have been hard for everyone but women especially. We usually celebrate women and their incredible accomplishments in the past and present, and inspire young girls to dream big. The reality of the last couple of years has forced women to shift focus, adjust priorities and make sacrifices to be there for others who need them," she said.

According to the United Nations, International Women's Day was officially recognized in 1977. The day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe. In 1996, the UN had announced their first annual theme as "Celebrating the Past, Planning for the Future".