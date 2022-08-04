International Beer Day 2022: Know the history, significance of the day and how to celebrate occasion

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Beer Day is celebrated on the first Friday of every August

International Beer Day 2022 will be celebrated on August 5. For beer lovers, this day is of utmost importance. Not only is beer one of the most popular alcoholic drinks in the world, but it is also considered to be a great refresher. Whether enjoying a game night or heading out for a fun time with close friends, beer remains the most loved drink, especially during the summer season. It is considered a low alcohol product and its consumption in regulated quantities also has health benefits. As people celebrate the day especially earmarked for beer, let's take a look at how International Beer Day came to be celebrated and what is its significance.

International Beer Day 2022: Know the history and significance

International Beer Day (IBD) is observed every year on the first Friday of August. International Beer Day was founded by Jesse Avshalomovn in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California. Up until 2012, it was celebrated on 5 August. Later, the founder changed it to the first Friday of August after taking a poll of the fans. IBD's website states that August was chosen for its summer weather and distance from other beer celebrations. The purpose behind celebrating International Beer Day is to gather with friends and enjoy the deliciousness, that is beer, to acknowledge and celebrate the people who brew and serve our beer, and to bring the world together by celebrating the beers of all nations and cultures on this one remarkable day.

What’s International Beer Day?

International Beer Day is a global celebration of beer, taking place in pubs, breweries, and backyards all over the world. It’s a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to our brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer.

How to celebrate International Beer Day 2022?

-- You can celebrate International Beer Day by hanging out with your friends at a local bar or a pub and drinking beer. You can also invite them over for a couple of points and have interesting conversations with them about your most interesting beer-drinking experience.

-- Local pubs are sure to mark International Beer Day 2022. It is quite certain that some offers will be available for those planning to drink beer on International Beer Day. So head out and drink beer with your close friends or family members.

-- Celebrate International Beer Day by gifting beer to someone. By giving the gift of beer to your friends and receiving the gift of beer in return, everyone’s beer becomes much more delicious.

-- There are plenty of flavours of beer available in the market. On International Beer Day, be adventurous and try a new variety of beers.

