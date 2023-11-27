IndiGo passenger finds seat without cushion on Pune-Nagpur flight, airline responds

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IndiGo passenger finds seat without cushion on Pune-Nagpur flight

Airlines misplacing luggage passengers' has become common in India but now a passenger found the cushion missing on her seat on an IndiGo flight.

According to a post shared on social media platform X, the faulty seat belonged to flight 6E 6798, travelling from Pune to Nagpur on Sunday. The video was shared by X user Subrat Patnaik.

According to the user, it was window seat number 10A. The picture was shared with the caption, "Indigo!! Flight 6E 6798!! Seat no 10A! Pune to Nagpur!!! Today’s status… Best way to increase profit… Pathetic…"

Responding to the post, the airlines explained, "Hi, that's certainly not good to see. At times, the seat cushion gets adrift from its Velcro. The same can be repositioned with the help of our crew. Further, your feedback will be shared with the concerned team for review. Hope to serve you better in the future."

An internet user wrote, "He He!! No seat cover, no payment, refund the fare in full." Another wrote, "It is my experience that Indigo's staff is arrogant and rude."

This is not the first time that the airline has been pulled up by passengers. Earlier, an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Abu Dhabi suffered a hydraulic system issue and made an emergency landing at Delhi airport, said sources.

In yet another incident, an IndiGo flight from Varanasi made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source. The source said there were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232 that was en route to Delhi.

