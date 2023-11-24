IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan following medical emergency, passenger declared dead on arrival

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The incident occurred on board IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad.

A Hyderabad-bound international flight of IndiGo made an emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi after a passenger experienced a medical emergency on board. In a statement, the airline said the passenger could not survive and was declared dead on arrival.

The incident occurred on board IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad. "The captain diverted the flight to Karachi, where the passenger was attended to by a doctor on arrival," the statement read.

"Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive and was declared dead on arrival," it said. The flight departed from Karachi after completing formalities and landed in Hyderabad at 0908 IST on Thursday," the airline added.

IndiGo flight enters Pakistan airspace

Earlier in June this year, a Srinagar-Jammu IndiGo flight had entered Pakistan's airspace. According to the carrier the flight was forced to enter Pakistani airspace in view of the bad weather. Later, the IndiGo 6e-2124 flight was diverted to Amritsar.

As per the airline's official, the authorities concerned in both countries were informed about the same before the flight entered Pakistan airspace. Following this, the diversion of the flight was well coordinated by Jammu and Lahore ATCs.

(With inputs from agencies)

