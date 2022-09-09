Hyderabad: Balapur Lord Ganesha laddu fetches Rs 24 lakh in auction, weighs 21 Kg

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Balapur Lord Ganesha laddu fetches Rs 24 lakh in auction

Hyderabad: The famous 21-kg laddu prasadam (sacred offering) of Balapur Ganesh was sold for Rs 24.60 lakh in the auction held on Friday. V Laxma Reddy, a local businessman was the highest bidder and got the laddu in the auction. Last year the laddu fetched Rs 18.90 lakh.

The locals believe that laddu brings them good luck, health, wealth and prosperity. The auction was held before the idol was moved for immersion.

Meanwhile, the grand immersion of Ganesh idols was underway in the city with the police making elaborate arrangements.

The immersion programme is expected to continue till Saturday afternoon. Despite spells of rain, the event is being carried on with religious fervor and fanfare.

Over 35,000 police personnel have been deployed to oversee smooth conduct of the event in the three police commissionarates- Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, Telangana DGP Mahendar Reddy said.

He further said the immersion processions are being monitored all over the state with one million CCTV cameras.

The state government has declared a holiday on Friday in the city and adjoining districts.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Thursday said elaborate security arrangements were made along the 19 km procession route from Balapur to Hussain Sagar.

The city police are monitoring the main procession route and tributary processions joining with the help of a widespread CCTV camera network, special squads and other real-time feeds.

The city police chief had said that around 9,523 idols (excluding idols below 3-ft) were installed across the city this year and will be immersed on Friday and Saturday.

