Hrithik Roshan impresses with 'jugaad marketing', fans say 'nicely played'

Hrithik Roshan features in new advertisement

Hrithik Roshan has found an easy way of marketing. He recently shot for a brand collaboration whose concept is appealing to many on social media. Bollywood stars are always surrounded by the paparazzi. As he exits a shoot location, Hrithik is swarmed by photographers and he uses this as an opportunity to promote his brand in a novice manner.

As soon as he gets clicked, a couple of property men on set cleverly place the brand's banner behind him to get free promotions. The video concept is in line with the brand's economically priced meals. Hrithik looks smart in a casual T-shirt and blue denim.

Another advertisement shows Hrithik's funny side as he indulges in a banter-filled conversation with the service guy.

One of the social media users said, "No offense, Photoshop left the chat (sic)," and another one said, "When the brand has spent all the marketing budgets on the celeb and have no money for production (sic)."

Meanwhile, the shoot of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer action film Vikram Vedha has been completed. Billed as an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller, the movie is based on the popular Indian folktale Vikram aur Betal. It tells the story of a tough police officer (Saif) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Hrithik).

The upcoming Hindi movie is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster. Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original film, have directed the Hindi version as well.