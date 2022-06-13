Squid Game's doll has boyfriend? Netizens feel hopelessly single as Netflix announces season 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Still from Squid Game

Squid Game became a phenomenon last year when it was announced that it is the most-watched Netflix series of all time. The survival horror show about 456 people who play a series of lethal children's games in order to escape deep financial debts gave people creeps thanks to the giant doll Young-hee. The hugely popular South Korean drama series is now returning with its second season. As Netflix’s announced Squid Game season 2, it teased Song Gi-hun aka player no 456, played by Lee Jung-jae, and The Front Man, a mysterious character essayed by Lee Byung-hun, will reprise their roles. Also, there were hints at the return of Gong Yoo, who played the unnamed character of a man in the suit with 'ddakji'.

But the most surprising thing was when netizens found out that they might meet Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Yes, the creepy doll responsible for the red-green light game apparently has a boyfriend. The netizens are both amazed and creeped by the fact. In fact, many are feeling hopelessly single to hear this. Here's how they are reacting:

"Squid Game" released on September 17, 2021 and soon became a global hit for the streamer, topping charts across the world to become the most-watched Netflix series of all time.

According to the makers, the official synopsis of the series reads: "A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won.

Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?"

The wildly popular K-drama also starred Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryoung and Indian actor Anupam Tripathi.