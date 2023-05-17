Headless fish caught on camera swimming in water creeps out netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Headless fish caught on camera swimming in water

Trending News: The internet is full of strange and captivating videos that can leave us both amazed and bewildered. Some of these videos are so unbelievable that they capture our attention and make our jaws drop. Recently, a viral video shared on Twitter has been captivating audiences around the world. It features a fish swimming gracefully without its head. This peculiar sight has sparked curiosity and intrigue among netizens, and even left them a bit freaked out.

The fascinating video, which was shared on Twitter by the page ‘OddIy Terrifying’, portrays a fish engaging in an unusual behaviour - swimming without its head. Initially shared on the platform years ago, this video has resurfaced and caught the fascination of internet users once again. Filmed in a murky waterbody, the footage reveals a completely headless fish gracefully navigating its surroundings. The video was recently re-uploaded and quickly amassed over 1.4 million views along with 5,600 likes. The numbers continue to rise as people are captivated by this bizarre spectacle. Moreover, the video has spurred diverse reactions from Twitter users.

Reactions from Twitter users have been varied and filled with curiosity. Some also expressed concern for the fish's well-being, wondering if it would be okay without its head. "What did I just see saw seen? Oh dear," a creeped out user commented. Another user wrote, "What kind of fish is this that can survive without its head?" "Fish are able to swim for a short period of time after they have been decapitated because their swimming is controlled by their spinal cord, which is located near the tail. The spinal cord is responsible for coordinating the movements of the fish's muscles, including those used in swimming," a third user explained. "It looks kind of fishy," a fourth joked.

Watch the viral video here:

The fish swimming without its head in the viral video can be likened to Nearly Headless Nick from the magical world of Harry Potter. Although seemingly unrelated, there are intriguing similarities between the two.

