Half sliced shark found on beach, shocked netizens can't believe their eyes

In a shocking incident, a shark was found sliced in half on a beach. The rotting cadaver was found on a beach in Canada. A photo of the same was shared on the Internet which is making people slam the gruesome act. Also, many are curious to know what happened to it and more so how. The explanation for the shark's horrible death has varied descriptions. The Reddit user who is said to have originally posted the photo said they saw "this poor guy yesterday" on a beach in Oak Island and were left shocked as to why it was slashed in half.

A user predicted that the shark in the photo was an "Atlantic Sharpnose". Explaining why he believes so, the user said, "nose shape, white spots and dark backside of the dorsal".

Apart from the species, many wanted to find out how the poor animal died. While some went on to claim it could have been maltreated by a bigger animal or diced in half in a propeller accident.

"This was not a boat accident! This wasn't any propeller. This wasn't any coral reef. And it wasn't Jack the Ripper," another one contested.

"Definitely not a great white but I've seen many sharks eaten by other sharks. There's always a bigger fish," posted another.

Another one suggested that it could have been that the shark was attacked by a bigger one and this was severed in half. They said: "Another shark would do that all day every day."

While the Internet users kept guessing what happened to the shark and how it was washed to the shore, they couldn't come to a conclusion.