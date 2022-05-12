'Grandchild within a year or Rs 5 crore': Broke parents move court against son daughter-in-law

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A Haridwar couple

A financially broken couple has moved court against their son and daughter-in-law, demanding either a grandchild or Rs 5 crore in compensation. Yes, a unique case has come to the fore in Uttarakhand, where an elderly couple has demanded grandchildren from their son. The next hearing will be held on May 17. Well, the reason behind this bizarre demand is a financially broke couple, who have taken a loan to invest money in their son's education and build a home.

The couple has filed a suit in the district court of Haridwar, asking either a grandchild or Rs 2.5 crore each from their son and daughter-in-law. The petitioner, SR Prasad said that his son married in the year 2016. "They were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn't care about gender, just wanted a grandchild," Prasad told ANI.

"I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from bank to build home. We're troubled financially and personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 crore each from both my son and daughter-in-law in our petition," Prasad added.

Advocate AK Srivastava, the lawyer of the parents, opinioned that the case portrays the truth of modern society. "We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crores," he said.

While some people supported the elderly couple for their complaint, there were some who criticised them for pressuring their son and daughter-in-law. "Exactly. First u force your child to study as per your wish and then demand love and sympathy for yourselves. What kind of parenting is this?' said a user. Another wrote, "They don't have money for themselves but pota poti k liye jaydad padi h inke pass." A user pointed, "I am unable to understand the logic. You spent because you were able to. Was there a condition that the son has to support you in return? In what way is having a grandchild solving your financial problems?"