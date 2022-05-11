Kiran Bedi TROLLED for sharing 'rare video' of shark attacking chopper; defends herself saying...

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KIRAN BEDI Kiran Bedi shared a video

Former Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi is being brutally trolled online for sharing a rare video of a monstrous shark jumping out of the water to take down a helicopter. The text on the video claimed that National Geographic paid $1 million for it. However, hours later it was found out that the video was from a 2017 Hollywood film titled '5-Headed Shark Attack.'

Kiran Bedi's Tweet

Taking to Twitter on May 11, Kiran Bedi dropped the video and asked followers to watch how the shark attacked the chopper. Bedi posted the clip with the caption "Watch this". It was accompanied by the text, "National geographic channel has paid 1 Million Dollar for this rare video..What a video." The clip shows a huge shark jumping out of the water to grab the helicopter and then dive back in. The horrifying scene was witnessed by a group of people on a boat nearby. Then, the chopper crashes in the water and bursts into flames. ALSO READ: Who is Gaurav Taneja? Man brutally trolled for calling 'havan' a natural antidote to pollution

Kiran Bedi TROLLED

Soon after the video went viral, Netizens had a field day cracking jokes about it. Many Twitter users trolled her for apparently believing it to be true. "After watching this tweet my perception that 'IPS, Governor, Phd IIT Delhi, Magsaysay Awardee are higher IQ/ intelligent people' is gone. Now I understand they can also be WhatsApp university graduate," said a user. Another wrote, "Thanks for sharing mam..never seen such footage..goosebump moment..During next lockdown pl watch 5 headed shark attack..i am sure ull uninstall watsapp."

After the harsh criticism, Bedi tweeted the same video again but with an explanation: "The source of this daring Video is open and subject to verifications. Whatever be the authentic and true source it is terrifying. But laudable, even if manufactured. Please view it against this caveat."