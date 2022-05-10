Who is Gaurav Taneja? Man brutally trolled for calling 'havan' a natural antidote to pollution

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GAURAV TANEJA Gaurav Taneja and family

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known as Flying Beast, was brutally trolled for relating 'havan' with 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. A few days back, he tweeted a picture of himself performing 'havan' as a part of housewarming ritual with his wife Ritu Rathee and younger daughter. In his tweet, Gaurav wrote, "ग्रह प्रवेश पूजा Hinduism is a science based way of life. On 3 dec 1984 , two families remained unaffected from Bhopal gas leak. They performed regular अग्निहोत्र (हवन), which is a natural antidote to pollution."

Gaurav's tweet immediately went viral with thousands of people liking it and retweeting it. But his claims regarding Havan being a natural antidote to pollution did not go well with several people and many of them even shared their thoughts in the comments section. A Twitter user wrote, "Iit se hi ho na? Hinduism is great way of life. Completely agreed. Havan an antitode of pollution. Are you serious?" ALSO READ: Smriti Irani uses Jethalal's example from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' to describe 'overworked Monday'

Others simply criticized his claim, "Sir, ye Bhopal wala information kahan se laye? Whatsapp University ka to nahi? Grah ya Grah Pravesh kijiye jarur par gyaan dena jaruri hai kya?" Another said, "how the hell did you get IIT admission lmao."

Who is Gaurav Taneja

Popular YouTuber, former pilot, and self-claimed "certified" nutritionist, Gaurav Taneja, is a Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur. He is pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University. ALSO READ: Anand Mahindra fulfils promise by gifting new house to Tamil Nadu’s Idli Amma on Mother’s Day |VIDEO

Gaurav is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels-- 'Flying Beast', 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa' where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams. He has also collaborated with many big YouTubers such as Mumbiker Nikhil and Technical Guruji.