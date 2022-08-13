Google introduces RRR animation for SS Rajamouli's period epic, fans surprised with search results

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RRR MOVIE RRR promotional still featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Google has recognised the massive popularity of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR and has introduced a dedicated animation for the movie. If you search RRR on Google, the results will show a horse and a motorbike crawling on the screen. The horse and the motorbike are leitmotifs in RRR and associated with the lead characters played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. RRR has done massive business at the global box office after releasing in March earlier this year and this dedicated Google animation is another feather in its hat.

Fans surprised by RRR Google search results

RRR search on Google fetches a horse and motorbike moving across the screens. This is a unique way of acknowledging the film's global appeal. The production company DVV Entertainments thanked Google for acknowledging the global phenomenon and popularity of the film. Sharing about the new Google animation, a tweet from the makers read, "Thank you @Google for surprising us and acknowledging the GLOBAL PHENOMENON & Popularity of RRR!! Search for RRR in google and post screenshot/video to us with #RRRTakeOver #RRRMovie (sic)."

RRR's popularity on OTT

After it set box office records, RRR also created history on Netflix by becoming "the only non-English film ever to trend globally for 10 executive weeks on Netflix". It also became "the most popular film from India" on the streamer globally.

Read: Karthikeya 2 Review and Reactions: Nikhil's mythological drama gets 9.9 IMDb score, fans thrilled

RRR box office collections and other details

RRR is a pan-India film, which chronicles a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by N T Rama Rao Jr. RRR is one of the most successful Indian films of 2022. It has minted over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide. Rajamouli's execution of his grand vision, gravity-defying action stunts, performances by the leading men, and the song Naacho Naacho (Naatu Naatu in Telugu) were praised by the watchers. It also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: 5 things that went right in Forrest Gump's official adaptation

Currently, RRR is streaming on Netflix and ZEE5.

Read More Trending News