Karthikeya 2 Review and Twitter Reactions: Nikhil's mythological drama gets 9.9 IMDb rating, fans thrilled

Karthikeya 2 has released in cinema halls on August 13. Nikhil Siddhartha's fans were long waiting for the movie to release and now that it is out, theatres are expected to be crowded. Early reactions to Karthikeya 2 have been extremely positive with fans showering praise on the cast which includes the likes of Anupam Kher, Anupama Parameshwaran and Sreenivasa Reddy. The movie is a mystery-based thriller, with elements of mythology. So how good Karthikeya 2 actually is? Let's find out.

What is Karthikeya 2 about?

Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to Chandoo Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. As per the trailer, Nikhil's character embarks on an action-packed voyage as he navigates perilous terrains. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is making his Tollywood debut with the film, is seen essaying the role of Dhanvantri and explaining several secrets about Lord Krishna and Dwarka. There are many suspenseful components in the trailer, but the primary strengths lie in its gripping music and the narrative. The movie aims to 'explore the truth of Lord Krishna'.

Karthikeya 2 Twitter Review and Reactions

Karthikeya 2 had created a massive buzz ahead of its release with its intriguing and action-packed trailer. Nikhil's quest to uncover 'history vs mythology' sees him traversing some never-explored territories. Since its release, the movie has been getting favourable responses from the viewers. Praising the movie, one social media user wrote, "An excellent mythological thriller with good screenplay and performances. Overall a must-watch one (sic)." Another one said, "Nikhil proves again with judgement of content-driven films. Worth a watch (sic)."

Karthikeya 2 has near-perfect IMDb rating

Even as the film has been getting a good response from the viewers, the IMDb score of Karthikeya 2 is near-perfect. On the popular movie-rating site, it has been rated 9.9 based on 345 votes cast till now. Nikhil also shared several movie reviews of Karthikeya 2 on his Instagram and urged fans to catch it in their nearest cinema halls.

Check out some movie posters and promos of Karthikeya 2 that give a glimpse of its grand scale and the brilliant vision of the makers.

