Kaithi 2: Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film update will leave fans wanting for more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAITHI_CUTZ Actor Karthi in a promotional still from Kaithi

Actor Karthi has disclosed that he will begin work on the sequel to his superhit film 'Kaithi' with one of Tamil cinema's most sought after directors, Lokesh Kanakaraj, early next year. Karthi, who is busy promoting his upcoming release 'Viruman', disclosed this detail while replying to a question from a media person during an interaction session.

"We are planning 'Kaithi 2' next year. After Lokesh finishes Vijay sir's film, we will start," the actor said. Interestingly, although it is widely believed that Lokesh will be directing Vijay's next film, no official announcement has been made until now regarding this project. Dream Warrior Pictures, the firm that made the immensely popular 'Kaithi', had soon after the film's success hinted at the possibility of making a sequel.

'Kaithi', which was director Lokesh's second film, after his impressive debut with the superhit 'Maanagaram', went on to emerge a blockbuster, making a whopping Rs 105 crore at the box office.

Read: Yash arrives at Mysore Independence Day event amid 'rocking' chants from fans, waves tricolour

Latest Entertainment News