Karthi's Viruman HD print leaked online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and torrent sites on day of release

Karthi-starrer Viruman has been leaked on popular torrent websites Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other places on the internet. It had released in cinema halls on August 12 and despite laws being stringent against film piracy, somehow various prints of the movie have been leaked online, including HD versions on some sites. This will cost the producers a great deal of money and will also affect the film's overall box office performance. The movie marks the debut of filmmaker S Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar.

Viruman movie details

Viruman is an explosive action entertainer. In the movie, Viruman (played by Karthi) is the fourth son of Muniyandi (Prakash Raj), a Tehsildar. The relations between the father and son are strained to the extent that the father calls his own son, a Narakasuran, while the son rewards a man who slaps his dad with a gold ring. It has a rural backdrop and tries to showcase the strength of relationships in a family. Director Muthaiah tries to showcase the bond between a powerful but selfish father and a rebellious but good son who attempts to reform his dad who believes that money matters more than relationships.

Fans react to Viruman movie

On its release day, Viruman hashtag was trending on Twitter. many viewers shared their reviews of the film online. It has been termed 'entertaining' and a 'fun watch' by the cinegoers. Fans particularly praise Aditi's role in the movie, highlighting that it does not look like she is making her debut.

Katri will be seen in director Mani Ratnam's opulent period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I, which will release on September 30. He plays the role of Vanthiyathevan in it.

