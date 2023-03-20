German Embassy in India grooves to Naatu Naatu in Chandni Chowk. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : @AMBACKERMANN German Embassy in India grooves to Naatu Naatu

Trending News: Naatu Naatu has taken the world by storm and the German embassy in India is the latest to be bitten by the bug. The viral song from SS Rajamouli’s RRR won an Oscar in the Best Original song category and has prompted many people to make dance videos. The German embassy staff, led by Ambassador Dr. Philipp Ackermann, recently shot a video dancing to the hit song in Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

In the over 2-minute clip, Ackermann is seen strolling in the lanes of Chandni Chowk when a man appears with a boombox blasting Naatu Naatu. The embassy staff then appear from different corners of Chandni Chowk to join the impromptu dance party. They dance enthusiastically and even nail the hook step of the viral song.

The video was shared on Twitter by Ackermann, who thanked the South Korean embassy for inspiring him and challenged other embassies to do the same. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, also shared the video on Twitter, calling it a "diplomatic Olympics of one-upmanship."

Watch the viral video of German Embassy in India dancing to Naatu Naatu here:

The clip has garnered over 342k views and 12k likes so far, and Twitter users are praising the German embassy's performance. A user commented, "This is unbelievably cool!" Another user wrote, "Really awesome."

ALSO READ:

PM Modi reacts to viral video of South Korean embassy staff dancing to Naatu Naatu

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dances to Naatu Naatu at wedding, Harsh Goenka shares viral video

Japanese dancers recreate Naatu Naatu to celebrate Oscar win, desi netizens love it. Watch

Read More Trending News