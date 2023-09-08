G20 Summit: IAF Wing Commander's skydiving from 10000 feet celebration of mega event goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/C PRO SOUTH WESTERN AIR COMMAND IAF Wing Commander skydiving

The visuals of an Indian Air Force official skydiving with a flag of G20 in his hands in Rajasthan have gone viral ahead of the mega Summit in the national capital starting tomorrow.

In the video that went viral on social media, Wg Cdr Gajanand Yadava, who is posted at Air Force Station Madh Island celebrated the mega event by skydiving from the height of 10000 feet with the G20 flag with the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter in March this year, however, it went viral only recently, days ahead of the G20 Summit.

“*#G20 Celebration* Wg Cdr Gajanand Yadava posted at Air Force Station Madh Island celebrated G20 summit in the blue sky. He skydived from 10000 feet with G20 handheld flag at Air Force Station Phalodi,” C PRO South Western Air Command posted on X sharing the visuals.

G20 in India

India will host G20 Summit in its national capital on September 9 and 10 in which top leaders of the world will participate.

Several world leaders will arrive in New Delhi for the occasion which will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. US President Joe Biden will arrive in India today.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, US, UK and the European Union.

India has also invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as guest countries for the mega event.

The security has been heightened in the national capital ahead of the Summit.

