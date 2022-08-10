Friendship prevails beyond borders: Indian girl’s bond with Pakistani friend at Harvard captures hearts

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN/SNEHABISWAS Indian girl’s bond with Pakistani friend captures heart

The Indo-Pak rivalry has existed for a very long time. The two countries are divided by borders and certain past and present disparities, in the midst of all of this, Sneha Biswas, a LinkedIn user, recently shared a moving story of how friendship surpasses boundaries. Growing up in India, Sneha had only ever heard stories about Pakistan's rivalries and differences with the nation. On her first day at Harvard Business School, Sneha described how she met her now-closest friend from Pakistan and how that meeting changed her perspective.

Over "many chais, biryanis, financial models, and case study preparations," Sneha and her Pakistani friend got closer. Sneha was deeply moved by her friend's story of defying norms and following her dreams. Sneha shared a picture of the two proudly flaunting their national flags on Harvard's popular Flag Day. "Look at us on the famous flag day at #Harvard - flaunting our flags and smiling away at the joy of "breaking barriers" - not just literally between India and Pakistan, but also for the countless little girls from India and Pakistan who are scared to shoot for the stars." Sneha wrote.

Sneha's Linkedin post

Netizens reaction

Netizens were left awestruck after reading the story of Sneha and her friend and flocked to the comment section expressing their feeling of pride in their country’s culture and expressing that friendship sees no religion or culture. One user wrote ‘Exactly, across the man made LOC we are the same people. Surely you two share a lifelong friendship that may bring changes across the borders for girls on both sides and be inspired to lead’’. While another user wrote ‘’we built walls between each other and thus, it’s up to us to bring them down.

Sneha's bond with her Pakistani friend has undoubtedly revived the idea of true friendship and given nations a new hope for peace and unity.

DON'T MISS

Satish Shah posts pic with Indian Flag claiming it's from 1942, netizens give him lesson on history

Twitter Down: Baffled users blame it on their WiFi with hilarious memes and jokes

Volcano eruption video from Iceland leaves netizens in shock: 'Looks like a Cat from hell' | Watch

Read More Trending News