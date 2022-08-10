Volcano eruption video from Iceland leaves netizens in shock: 'Looks like a Cat from hell' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BSTEINBEKK Volcano eruption video from Iceland leaves netizens in shock

The volcano eruption videos look very fascinating when you look from a long distance but it is a very dangerous phenomenon that causes massive destruction. Recently, a volcano erupted in Iceland and its video is going viral on the internet. It was originally shared by a man from Iceland and later made rounds on various social media handles. Netizens have also been dropping their shocking reaction to the video.

The viral video was then shared by a drone photographer named Bjorn Steinbekk on his Twitter account. The dark-themed video has shocked internet users. One can witness lava coming out of the volcano in the intriguing video. The caption read, "Good night and remember, u are awesome." As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens started reacting to it. A few internet users' also compared the formations made by the molten lava with that of “a cat from hell’’

Have a look at the video:

The whole video is two minutes long and shows fissure eruptions from magma and a hardened rock shape, that resembles a cat. As soon as the camera moves, it shows lava moving and forming a shape of a tail.

According to the Iceland Meteorological Office, the volcano eruption was reported on Wednesday near Iceland’s Keflavik Airpot. The officials watched the situation closely and some of them even ventured near the bright orange lava even after the warnings.

Netizens reactions

One user wrote, “Omg”. Another user compared it with placenta, as she wrote, “Gesh.. am telling y'all mother nature is freaking werid... That looks like a placenta ..”, “Looks like a cat from hell!”, wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Iceland is known as a land of fire and ice. It is one of the most active volcanic regions in Europe.

