Flight attendant sits down on floor, holds nervous passenger's hands to comfort her, pic goes viral

Not everybody likes taking a flight to their destination. The idea of taking a flight makes some nervous as they are scared of flying. However, in such cases, flight attendants can make our travel so much more comfortable. A picture that has gone viral on social media shows a flight attendant holding a nervous passenger’s hands to comfort her. The picture was shared on Facebook by a user named Molly Simonson Lee.

In the picture, the flight attendant is seen sitting on the floor and holding a passenger’s hand. The passenger who is seemingly nervous and holds on to him throughout the entire flight. The incident which happened on a JFK-bound flight was captured by Molly Lee who happened to be on the same flight. Delta flight attendant, Floyd Dean-Shannon, comforted the passenger.

“Check out this gem of a flight attendant that was on our flight from CLT to JFK. This woman was so nervous about flying, so he explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her. @delta , Floyd Dean-Shannon deserves a raise!” Lee wrote sharing the picture.

The flight attendant has won hearts through this kind gesture. "This is wonderful‼️ Molly, so happy that you posted this, THANK YOU for this feel good

story! What a guy‼️" a user commented.

Another wrote, "Now that's customer service! What a treasure. I hope Delta realizes how fortunate they are to have him on their staff."

"Absolutely wonderful and loving... showing care and love can take one a long way... Bless him," wrote a third.

