Family adopts puppy, discovers it's a 250-pound bear 2 years later

Trending News: In a remote area of China, a family unknowingly adopted a bear under the impression that it was a Tibetan mastiff puppy. Su Yun, the owner, purchased the animal during a vacation in 2016, believing it was a large, furry dog. Tibetan mastiffs are known for their huge size and thick black-and-brown coat, with males weighing up to 150 pounds. Initially, Su noticed the animal’s insatiable appetite, consuming a box of fruit and two buckets of noodles daily.

After two years, the “puppy” had grown to an alarming size of 250 pounds and developed a peculiar ability to walk on two legs. Su became increasingly bewildered and concerned, and reached out to the authorities, fearing her “dog” was actually a bear. Upon arrival, officials identified the animal as an Asiatic black bear, which is classified as a vulnerable species.

Fully grown male Asiatic bears, also known as Himalayan bears or moon bears, can weigh up to 400 pounds. The bear that had been living in Su’s home had to be tranquillized and taken to the Yunnan Wildlife Rescue. The bear had lived a healthy life in its new home, according to officials.

The story was first reported by the Independent in 2018, but has resurfaced recently and garnered viral attention. Su’s experience highlights the importance of proper research and understanding before adopting an animal. It also highlights the significance of animal welfare and preservation, as Asiatic black bears are considered a vulnerable species.

