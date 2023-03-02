Man goes viral for sending ‘situationship’ girlfriend a 'letter of closure' to confirm breakup. She responds

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Man goes viral for writing to GF to confirm breakup

Trending News: Closure is an important part of moving on after a breakup. It allows people to process their emotions and make sense of what happened. Closure can prevent feelings of guilt, resentment, and regret from taking over and leaving people scarred for life. Recently, a Twitter user named Velin went viral for his unique approach to closure. He wrote a "letter of closure" on behalf of his girlfriend, asking her to sign and officially end their "situationship."

In the letter, Velin expressed that he had become aware of something that made him uncomfortable and prompted him to reconsider their relationship. He emphasized that his decision did not reflect on his girlfriend as a person, but rather on the foundation of their relationship. He wished her the best of luck and hoped she would respect his decision.

He shared the picture of the letter and captioned it, "Guys she said yes, and it's now official." The tweet has gone viral with over 566k views and 7k likes.

Take a look at the post here:

According to one Twitter user, Velin is a better communicator than people they've known previously, stating, "Still a better communicator than people I've known previously. Dying at this wow." Another Twitter user thanked Velin for the template and expressed that they would send it to a friend, saying, "Thanks for the template. Gonna send this to my friend so that he too becomes single."

A third user commented on Velin's approach, saying that legends don't break up, they make their soon-to-be ex sign a letter of closure, while a fourth user found Velin's letter to be a unique and funny approach to dealing with breakups, comparing it to the Roommate Agreement from Dr. Sheldon Cooper. They wrote, "Such a unique approach to deal with breakups, and yeah, It's the funniest doc I've come across after the Roommate Agreement by Dr Sheldon Cooper!"

However, not everyone found Velin's approach to be helpful and found the letter either weird or insensitive. One user said that if someone sent them this letter, they would never speak to them again.

Overall, closure is an important part of moving on after a breakup, but it can look different for everyone. While some may find Velin's approach helpful, others may prefer a different method. Regardless of how someone seeks closure, it's important to prioritize their mental health and well-being

Read More Trending News