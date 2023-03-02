Bhopal man summons army of crows by imitating their sound, netizens are impressed. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IKAVERI Bhopal man calls crows

Trending News: India is a country known for its diversity and richness in culture, art, and talent. Recently, a viral video has been making rounds on social media that features a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal dubbed as the 'Crow Man of India.' In the video, the man, dubbed as the 'Crow Man of India’ by netizens, can be seen can be seen pointing towards the sky and making bird calls that attract crows.

The man referred to as Akku Bhai by his friends can then be seen imitating the sounds of crows really well. Within seconds, the sky is filled with crows and the crowd gathered to witness this erupts in cheers.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Kaveri, and it quickly gained popularity, garnering over 22k views. The clip has left Twitter users in awe of the man's talent, with many commenting on the rare ability he possesses.

Watch the viral video of man calling crows by imitating their sound here:

"Kauwa master," a user commented. Another user asked, "What Did the man say in crow language? Seems to have caused some panic moments for the birds!" A third user wrote, "His call sounds like a distress call of a crow hence every bird, which is nearby, is rushing."

Crows are known for their high intelligence and adaptability. They are found in many parts of the world and are known to be social birds that often form close-knit family groups. Crows are also famous for their ability to use tools, communicate with one another, and even remember human faces. Their intelligence and social nature have made them a popular subject for research and study, particularly in the field of animal behaviour and intelligence.

Read More Trending News