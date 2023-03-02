Woman falls into drain while clicking photos of bride and groom on phone. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HYDERABADI__JAAN Woman falls into drain while taking pictures of bride and groom

Trending News: Weddings are events where embarrassing videos are bound to exist, whether in India or abroad. Recently, a video of a woman falling into a drain while trying to take pictures of the bride and groom went viral on Instagram. It is not clear where the video was shot, but it was evident that it was not a desi wedding.

The video shows the woman recording the bride and groom on her phone, but after some time, she accidentally steps backwards and falls into the drain. The people present around promptly pull her out of the muddy water. The video has garnered over 10.5 million views, and many netizens were shocked to see the woman falling into the drain.

Some users pointed out how she should have been more careful while filming the couple, while others commented on how embarrassing and also painful the fall must have been for the woman.

Watch the viral video of woman falling into drain while taking pictures of bride and groom here:

Many Instagram users expressed concern for the woman's safety, with some enquiring about her well-being and hoping she didn't break anything. Others criticized the people who laughed at her misfortune, saying they were poor sports. "Baraat nhi ruki fir bhi," a user commented. "Poor lady. I don’t know why these people are laughing," another user wrote. A third user wrote, "Jaan Jaye per phone na Jaye."

While weddings are undoubtedly joyous occasions, it is essential to be cautious while capturing memories so that nobody gets hurt or embarrassed

