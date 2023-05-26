Watch: Endangered Red Panda spotted in Arunachal Pradesh, CM shares adorable clip

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Endangered Red Panda spotted in Arunachal Pradesh

Trending News: Red pandas are well-known for their cute appearance. These playful creatures have faces resembling kittens and sport stunning reddish-brown fur. Recently, a viral video emerged showing a rare red panda sitting on a tree in Tawang, a region in Arunachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, shared the video on Twitter, captivating users with the adorable animal.

In the video, the red panda can be seen perched on a tree amidst the breathtaking scenery of Arunachal Pradesh. The camera focuses on the endearing creature as it stares directly into the lens, appearing amazed. After a few seconds, it starts looking around, taking in its surroundings.

CM Khandu, in a tweet, expressed his excitement, "Cute and little #RedPanda spotted in Tawang! The small mammal is listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's list of threatened species. These bamboo-munching species mostly reside in Himalayan regions of Northeast. Let us together protect them. They are important to safeguard biodiversity and maintain ecological integrity."

Watch the viral video here:

The video gained further attention when Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also shared it. He praised the adorable red panda, emphasizing the need to conserve such beautiful species. In another tweet, he mentioned that this elusive species is found in the mountains of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal.

Since its upload, the video has garnered 1.2 lakh views and four thousand likes. Users flooded the comments section with admiration and support for the endangered red panda. One user exclaimed, "Gorgeous!!...we must protect them at all costs." Another person simply expressed, "Really amazing." Someone else added, "Wow, I didn't know that. These little creatures are also found in India. Hope I see one." A user highlighted the red panda's endangered status, stating, "Woww.. beautiful video.. Red pandas are magnificent acrobats... Although, as per the IUCN Red List, the Red panda is an endangered species category." Another individual remarked, "That's beautiful."

