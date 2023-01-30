Elon Musk's tweet about handling money sparks guessing game; Twitterati assume it refers to Tesla CEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELONMUSK Elon Musk's tweet sparks guessing game

Elon Musk is having a difficult time since things are not going well for him. The Tesla CEO experienced significant losses that were enough to oust him from his throne as the world's richest man. Between November 2021 and December 2022, he lost over $165 billion, shattering the previous record for the biggest loss of personal fortune in history. According to reports, a big part of it was led on by Tesla stocks' dismal recent performance. In a recent tweet, Musk discussed the indicators that show someone is poor at managing money. There have been a lot of responses to the tweet on the microblogging platform.

On Monday, the billionaire took to his Twitter account and shared a tweet. His post talks about "4 signs you’re bad with money." A lot of what Musk is going through right now is hinted at in the letter, and internet users were quick to note that. Most of them wanted to know if Musk was referring to himself.

As soon as the post surfaced on the microblogging site, several netizens took digs at Musk. The tweet garnered over 19 million views.

Earlier, Musk made waves on the internet after changing his Twitter name to "Mr. Tweet." Twitterati went into a frenzy after his name change, wondering if it was someone else and prompting them to check his verification tick, only to discover it was Elon Musk.

The SpaceX and Tesla founder announced it with a hilarious tweet in which he explained he was stuck with his new name. He wrote, "Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back."

Musk's new name was derived from an inside joke in which a lawyer representing Tesla investors referred to him as "Mr. Tweet" during a hearing. And it seems that he was charmed by the moniker.

Patrick McGee, San Francisco correspondent for the Financial Times, explained the incident in a tweet. His tweet read, "For anyone not in on the joke, the lawyer for the investors suing Elon accidentally called him "Mr. Tweet" while grilling him this week." He added, "I’m sorry there’s no recording of this — it was prohibited — but basically Musk replied "Mr. Tweet?" The whole courtroom laughed. And then Musk said: "actually pretty accurate."

