Elon Musk's fitness at 51 makes Twitter wonder if he's working out. DYK his secret for staying fit?

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed the secret behind his peak fitness at age 51: Intermittent fasting. Responding to a follower on Twitter who asked if lifting weights and eating healthy is his script to look "awesome, fit, ripped and healthy".

To which, Musk who addressed the gathering during Tesla's AI Day 2022 event, replied with just one word: 'Fasting'.

Another one asked if he's working out too. Responding to the user on Twitter, he wrote, "a little."

Musk actually referred to intermittent fasting that he has adopted on the advice of a "good friend".

Last month, the world's richest man revealed he lost 9 kgs with intermittent fasting and now "feels much healthier".

"On the advice of a good friend, I've been fasting periodically and feel healthier," he had tweeted.

Musk said he finds the "zero fasting app quite good" that helps track his food intake.

"From time to time, I will share some things that seem to be working for me, in case you find it helpful," he said.

While replying to Musk, a user quipped if his "good friend" is former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who himself is an intermittent fasting freak.

Dorsey, who follows Vipassana meditation and intermittent fasting, had previously charted out his food chart for dinner, which includes fish, chicken or steak, and "a lot of greens".

Meanwhile, Musk has been locked in a bitter legal battle with Twitter since announcing in July that he was pulling the plug on his USD 44 billion purchase of the company following a complex, volatile, months-long courtship. Last month, Musk made a suggestion that the acquisition would still go through if the social media business provided details on fake and bot accounts. The shareholder lawsuit was filed in late July and reportedly criticizes Musk for using "lame justifications" to cancel the deal. The five-day trial is due to go ahead beginning October 17 in the Delaware court.

