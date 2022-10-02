Who is Gori Nagori aka Rajasthani Shakira? Watch viral videos of Bigg Boss 16 contestant

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BIGGBOSSKHABRI8 Gori Nagori, Salman Khan

Bigg Boss is a show that always manages to bring a popular name from a region that is relatively unknown to the mainstream audience. There have so many examples of the same, Shehnaaz Gill and Sapna Choudhary being the most recent ones. While they were recognisable faces in their respective fraternity, the actresses were fresh for the Hindi audience back then. With Bigg Boss 16, Gori Nagori is a name like that. She is a known name in Western India.

Who is Gori Nagori?

On Friday night, as Salman Khan returned to host Bigg Boss for the 13th time, he introduced Gori Nagori as one of the contestants on BB 16. Popularly known as Gori Nagori, her real name is Gori Malik. Born and brought up in Rajasthan's city Nagaur, she is a popular dancer. She holds an undergraduate degree from Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Rajasthan's Shakira

Several reports on the Internet claim that Gori was fond of dancing from the beginning and she began her formal training at the age of nine. Her terrific dance movies are often compared to popular pop icon and Colombian singer Shakira. Therefore she is also known as ‘Rajasthani Shakira’ by many of her fans. Rajasthan-based dancer Gori Nagori was featured in the song 'Le Photo Le' and has also performed with former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary.

Gori Nagori's social media fan following

Gori Nagori's Instagram is full of videos of her dancing to popular Haryanvi and Rajasthani songs. She has also shared the stage with Sapna Choudhary on many occasions. Take a look at some of the videos posted by her on social media.

The other contestants on "Bigg Boss 16" included Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan and Shalin Bhanot among others.

Don't miss these:

Who is Abdu Rozik? Know all about Bigg Boss 16's confirmed contestant joining Salman Khan's show ​

Bigg Boss 16: Rapper MC Stan wears Rs 70 lakh jewellery on premiere night. Know all about him

Who is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia? Know all about Bigg Boss 16's first contestant

Read More Trending News