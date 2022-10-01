Bigg Boss 16: Rapper MC Stan wears Rs 70 lakh jewellery on premiere night. Know all about him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@M___C___STAN Rapper MC Stan, Bigg Boss 16 contestant

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's BB 16 has added a new flavor to the show this time. The show has introduced Rapper MC Stan, the young musician from Pune who will be bringing his rags to riches story. He walked onto the stage calling himself ‘Basti ka hasti’, leaving Salman smiling.

Who is Rapper MC Stan?

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Tadavi aka Altaf Shaikh is a Pune-based rapper. While he started as a qawwali singer at the age of 12, he was later drawn toward rapping soon. Now based in Mumbai, he has released two albums, Insaan and Tadipaar. He is also known for his diss track about Emiway Bantai and a collaboration video with Raftaar. MC Stan has always chosen to keep a low profile often terming himself as an ‘underground artiste’. However, he recently made headlines after his former girlfriend accused him of getting her beaten up by miscreants.

In an earlier interview, MC Stan had spoken about how he wants his music to travel across the globe. Adding that he will be creating songs in his mother tongue, he shared, “Hindi is my genre and I want to take Hindi onto a worldwide platform as it is my ‘matrabhasha.’ I desire to disperse this language until it is incorporated into the school curriculum of Western countries which also led me to start my own record label called Hindi Records”.

