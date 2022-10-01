Watch: Salman Khan looks dashing as Bigg Boss 16 host in teal green tux, fans love his style

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHLEY_REBELLO Salman Khan as Bigg Boss 16 host

Salman Khan is all set to kick start Bigg Boss 16 on Saturday. The show will air on weekdays at 10 pm and on the weekends at 9.30 pm, when Salman will host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The anticipation surrounding the latest season of the controversial reality show is building up every minute. Viewers are excited about who the participants will be this time around. Meanwhile, the first look of Salman from the premiere episode has been shared by designer and the Bollywood star's stylist Ashley Rebello.

Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss since 2010. Each year, the popularity of the show has been rising, thanks to Salman's inimitable style and his superstardom. This time around, the show will definitely be bigger than ever. Designer and Salman's look time collaborator Ashley Rebello shared the Bollywood star's look ahead of the grand premiere episode. In the video, Salman looked dashing in a teal green tuxedo with oxidised diamonds in dull black. In the small montage clip, his look is revealed. He has a stylish beard and neatly combed hair. Salman has been styled by Ashley and Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

In the video, Salman is seen surrounded by the Bigg Boss crew. In one of the stills, he is seen dancing on the set as he lifts the mood of the studio audience and gets them to enjoy.

Bigg Boss 16 to have circus theme

In the 16th season, Bigg Boss will have a circus theme. The images of the house have been shared online and show a glimpse of the colourful and lavish set designed by Omung Kumar and his wife Vanitha. Salman has earlier hinted that this time around, the show will proceed at a faster pace and even Bigg Boss will participate in some capacity alongside the other contestants who will be locked inside the house for the coming weeks.

