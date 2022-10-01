Who is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia? Know all about Bigg Boss 16's first contestant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NIMRITAHLUWALIA Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for Firebolt

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan is ready with BB 16 and has introduced the first contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to the show. Know all about our own Choti Sardarni and more.

Who is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia?

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a known name in the television industry as she won immense popularity with 'Choti Sardarni'. The actress played the role of Meher and became a household name. She is best known for her dual roles of Meher and Seher in the show.

The actress started her career as a model and she got her big break with 'Choti Sardarni' since then there has been no looking back. Nimrit had extensively spoken about being body-shamed, and how she started her career.

Back then Nimrit had said, “There’s something which has played in my head when I was participating in Miss India. I have broad shoulders and my body frame is not petite. And this is something I would sometimes feel weird about because even if I was my thinnest, I wasn’t petite. I would look anorexic. And despite all this, I didn’t feel skinny enough to be in the modeling space.” Nimrit had also faced bullying and body-shaming in college when she put on around 23kg and weighed 78kg. She spoke about the complexities during her growing-up period.

Last year, while doing Choti Sardarni, Nimrit opened up on social media about dealing with mental health. From going through an endless day of not wanting to wake up, being scared for no particular reason, days that turned into sleepless nights, and days of endless prayers to feeling no control and helplessness, Nimrit bared her heart out.

Prior to her television journey, Nimrit started out as a model and was placed in the top 12 of Femina Miss India in 2018. She won Femina Miss Manipur for the year 2018.

Bigg Boss 16 is not going to be her first reality show. The actor has earlier participated in 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and 'The Indian Game Show' and her competitive side has been noticed and appreciated a lot.

Also Read: Watch: Salman Khan looks dashing as Bigg Boss 16 host in teal green tux, fans love his style

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: MC Stan, Udaariyaan actors Priyanka Chahar & Ankit Gupta enter house | UPDATES

Latest Entertainment News