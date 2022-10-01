Saturday, October 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: Abdu Rozik, Udaariyaan actors Priyanka Chahar & Ankit Gupta enter house | UPDATES
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: Abdu Rozik, Udaariyaan actors Priyanka Chahar & Ankit Gupta enter house | UPDATES

Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan is back as the host of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Check out the contestants for this season and follow all updates here.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2022 21:59 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan has kick-started the new season of the reality show Bigg Boss. It is airing on Colors TV and Voot Select. The show has skyrocketed to immense popularity over the years, thanks to Salman's inimitable style, and this time around, it is bigger and better. On the premiere night, the contestants are introduced one by one and sent inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as their journey on the show begins. All the participants will fight to survive in the coming weeks. The season has introduced a new format and as the host has hinted, it will proceed at a faster pace. Follow minute-by-minute updates of the premiere night of Bigg Boss 16 here.  

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 01, 2022 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Salman Khan reveals duration of Bigg Boss 16

    While conversing with contestants Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar, Salman Khan revealed that the 16th season of Bigg Boss will run for 105 days. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 9:54 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Udaariyaan actors Priyanka Chahar & Ankit Gupta enter the house

    Salman Khan introduced Udaariyaan actors Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta as the 3rd and 4th contestants in Bigg Boss 16. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 9:50 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Abdu and Nimrit break Bigg Boss house rule by speaking in English

    Nimrit Kaur and Abdu Rozik broke the rule of the Bigg Boss house by speaking in English. Nimrit has been given a task by Bigg Boss winning which she will be the first captain of this season. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 9:47 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Salman introduces Abdu Rozik as 2nd contestant

    Tajik singer Abdu Rozik has entered the Bigg Boss 16 house as the 2nd contestant. Salman asked him on stage about his Hindi. Abdu also sang some of Salman's popular songs on stage. Abdu said that he knows how to cook and will be helping around in the house. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 9:45 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia given the first task by Bigg Boss

    Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. She was given a task by Bigg Boss, winning which she would become the first captain.

  • Oct 01, 2022 9:43 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia enters the Bigg Boss 16 house

    Choti Sarrdaarni actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. The rules of the show were explained to her by Bigg Boss. He said that the house has been divided into several sections. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 9:39 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is 1st contestant

    Choti Sarrdaarni actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the first contestant on Salman Khan's show. Nimrit and Salman had fun on the stage before she entered the house.  

  • Oct 01, 2022 9:32 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Bigg Boss 16 premieres

    Bigg Boss 16 has started to air. Those willing to watch can do so on Voot Select and Colors TV. 

    Read: Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: When and where to watch Salman Khan's show on TV and OTT. Know details

  • Oct 01, 2022 9:25 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Step inside the Bigg Boss 16 house

    The Bigg Boss 16 house has a circus theme this time around. Omung Kumar designed the house and it gives carnival-like vibes. Needless to say, it has lavish interiors and ample space for the contestants to live in and enjoy the journey.

  • Oct 01, 2022 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Salman Khan's BB 16 look designed by his sister

    Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri has styled the Bollywood superstar's look for Bigg Boss 16.  

  • Oct 01, 2022 9:14 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Check out Salman Khan's look as Bigg Boss 16 host

    Salman Khan's first look as the host of Bigg Boss 16 has been shared by costume designer and stylist Ashley Rebello. The show is all set to premiere on Saturday on Colors TV and Voot Select. 

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News