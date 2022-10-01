Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: Abdu Rozik, Udaariyaan actors Priyanka Chahar & Ankit Gupta enter house | UPDATES

Follow us on Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan has kick-started the new season of the reality show Bigg Boss. It is airing on Colors TV and Voot Select. The show has skyrocketed to immense popularity over the years, thanks to Salman's inimitable style, and this time around, it is bigger and better. On the premiere night, the contestants are introduced one by one and sent inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as their journey on the show begins. All the participants will fight to survive in the coming weeks. The season has introduced a new format and as the host has hinted, it will proceed at a faster pace. Follow minute-by-minute updates of the premiere night of Bigg Boss 16 here.

Latest Entertainment News