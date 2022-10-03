Monday, October 03, 2022
     
  4. Adipurush teaser brutally trolled: Fans compare it to Baahubali, Temple Run; call it 'cartoon for pogo'

Adipurush is Om Raut's take on the Ramayana by Valmiki. Prabhas's character is not called Lord Ram, he is Raghav, which is another name for Ram. Sita, played by Kriti Sanon, is called Janaki while Saif Ali Khan's Ravana is called Lankesh. Here's how fans reacted to the video.

Adipurush teaser brutally trolled: Om Raut's 'Adipurush' can be rightly called as one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian films. The film will hit the screen in 2023, but the hype around it has been going on long. Naturally, when the first teaser was released on Sunday, it roared loud on social media. Surprisingly, it wasn't the cheers that made the noise, but the disappointment of fans. The mythological drama unites the talents of Prabhas (of the "Baahubali" franchise) and Om Raut, who directed the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", the biggest Indian box office hit of 2020.

The trailer is high on VFX and displays the mega-budget the filmmaker allotted to the film. But fans were not impressed. 'Disappointing Adipurush' became a top on social media. Netizens made several comparisons of the film to Prabhas' Baahubali and Temple Run. Some also joked that it looks like a film made for kids' channels. Sample some of these tweets:

Adipurush is Raut's take on the 'Ramayana' by Valmiki. The film is set 7,000 years ago and in the film, Prabhas's character is not called Lord Ram, he is Raghav, which is another name for Ram. Sita, played by Kriti Sanon, is called Janaki (as in King Janaka's daughter), while Saif Ali Khan's Ravana is Lankesh (lord of Lanka), which are also derivatives of their 'Ramayana' names. Adipurush literally means 'first man', but here the interpretation is that of 'best man'.

'Adipurush', the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

